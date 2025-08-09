‘We got justice;’ Family speaks out after man accused of killing pregnant woman, teen found guilty

DAYTON — A jury found Nico Cunnigan guilty of killing their loved ones, and now they are speaking out.

A jury found Cunnigan guilty on 10 counts in the deaths of Previous Taste, her unborn baby, and 16-year-old Deante Johnson.

Krista Taste said the verdict means justice of her daughter, Precious, but it does not end the grieving for her family.

“The kids still don’t have a mother, so it’s very rough,” Krista said.

Precious leaves behind seven children, three of them she shared with Nico Cunnigan.

Friday, both sides gave closing arguments.

Cunnigan’s lawyer said his client did not threaten Precious, who at the time was four months pregnant.

But prosecutors showed the jury video of Cunnigan.

In it, they said you could see Cunnigan pull out his gun and fire.

Julian Luckett, Deante Johnson’s uncle, said he was thankful for the verdict.

“I believe it gave us what we all want to see,” Luckett said.

Both families worked had works for Cunnigan.

“Nobody should be dead like the way the victims (are),” Luckett said.

Cunnigan’s sentence is scheduled for Aug. 29.

