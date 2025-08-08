‘That’s just evil;’ People shocked after pregnant woman found dead in sealed plastic tote

MIDDLETOWN — People are in shock after a pregnant woman was found dead in a sealed plastic tote.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 28-year-old Brittany Fuhr-Storms’ body was found in a plastic tote in the area of Manning Road and Anthony Road near Twin Creek in Jackson Township Sunday night.

Two hikers found the plastic tote and called 911.

Investigators revealed on Thursday that Fuhr-Storms was pregnant when she died.

The tote was sealed with wood screws.

An investigation led the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to Franklin, where Fuhr-Strom’s last known address was.

Investigators then contacted Middletown Police, and a joint investigation between the two agencies began.

It led them to a Middletown apartment, where investigators believe Fuhr-Storms visited two men and later died.

Police arrested James Rotherbusch and Rick Sheppard on Tuesday.

Roxy Lee told News Center 7 that she knows Rotherbusch.

“Who does that?” she said. “That’s just evil. There’s no other word for it that’s completely evil.”

Lee said that she is not used to seeing police in her neighborhood.

Both men are facing multiple felonies, including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

