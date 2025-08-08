Dozen of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in local county

GREENE COUNTY — A local county alerted the community that a dozen mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Greene County Public Health officials were notified by the Ohio Department of Health that 12 mosquito samples taken from Bellbrook, Beavercreek, and Fairborn tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a media release.

West Nile Virus is spread through mosquito bites and can cause fever or swelling in the spine and brain.

News Center 7 previously reported that three positive samples were taken from Jamestown, Xenia, and Fairborn.

Public Health said they will spray on Aug. 11 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the affected areas.

There are several ways people can protect themself and eliminate mosquito breeding sites:

Dump standing water

Maintain water features, including swimming pools

Use mosquito repellents

Protect yourself by dressing in lightweight, light-colored long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent, and avoiding shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting

