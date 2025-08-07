Local district to not provide busing for high school students this year; Governor responds

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools’ first day of school is just days away, and there is still no busing for high schoolers across the district.

As News Center 7 has reported, part of the state budget made it illegal for Dayton Public Schools to buy RTA bus passes for their students to school.

The action came after complaints from the business community, state lawmakers, parents, and law enforcement about the unsafe conditions for teens at the RTA Hub.

Some parents, like Shae, work overnight and have limited options.

“Wait for me to get off of work, which is until about 7:00, 7:30 in the morning, sometimes later,” Shae said.

