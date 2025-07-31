Dayton Public will not provide bus transportation for high school students in upcoming school year

DAYTON — Families will now be solely responsible for transportation of high school students across the entire Dayton Public Schools district for the upcoming 2025-26 school year.

The decision is the latest development after months of concerns and a new state law on how the area’s largest district gets high school kids to school.

The ruling, announced by the district Thursday, states there will not be a formal transportation system for the school year for only high school aged students. Traditional yellow school bus transportation will continue for other age groups.

Since 2022 the district had bought passes for high school students to use RTA buses to get to school.

However the state budget signed earlier this month included a law that banned Dayton Public Schools from this practice.

“Families are encouraged to use the mode of transportation that works best for them to ensure their students can get to and from school each day,” Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said in a released statement.

Lawrence cited several factors in the decision including only a few weeks to find an alternative, an inability to order enough new school buses to transport all DPS high school students, and hiring and training new drivers.

“Several significant barriers have made it impossible to provide yellow bus transportation for high school students at this time, including the need for additional buses and drivers. While the District is actively working to purchase additional buses, the typical wait time for new yellow buses is approximately 12 months,” Lawrence said.

“When the new state budget was passed in July, which prohibits the District from purchasing RTA passes for students, the District only had 6 weeks’ notice to begin evaluating other options.”

“While this is not the solution we hoped for, the short timeline provided by the state left the District with limited options. We are committed to finding a long-term solution and will continue to work toward implementing a comprehensive transportation plan for all students, PreK-12,” Lawrence said.

Supporters of the move to keep students away from the RTA Hub in downtown Dayton, including RTA leadership, cited safety concerns after violence near the Hub. This included the shooting death of Dunbar High School student, Alfred Hale, in April.

The district had asked for parental feedback on solutions that included sending a survey to parents asking for input.

