30-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle while running across street

COLUMBUS — A 30-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while running across a street late Wednesday night.
Around 9:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway in Columbus on reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
30-year-old Travon Wilford was running across Polaris Parking outside of the crosswalk and against the traffic signal, according to police.
Wilford was then struck by a vehicle heading west on the road, WBNS-10 TV reported.
He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.
A public safety dispatcher told WBNS-10 TV that the driver of the vehicle who struck Wilford stayed on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
