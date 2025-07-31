30-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle while running across street

COLUMBUS — A 30-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while running across a street late Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway in Columbus on reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

30-year-old Travon Wilford was running across Polaris Parking outside of the crosswalk and against the traffic signal, according to police.

Wilford was then struck by a vehicle heading west on the road, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.

A public safety dispatcher told WBNS-10 TV that the driver of the vehicle who struck Wilford stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group