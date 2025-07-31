1400 gallons of water-chemical mix leaks into retention pond, prompts hazmat response in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — 1400 gallons of a water-chemical mix leaked into a retention pond and prompted a Hazmat response in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire Crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Gateway Blvd Wednesday night on reports of a Chemical Spill at Parker Trutec.

Factory employees told fire crews that they had been able to stop the leak and started cleanup procedures, but needed the fire department to respond, according to Springfield Fire Department Chief Jacob King.

King said that the leak was caused by a malfunction in one of the components of the system, and approximately 1400 gallons of multiple products mixed with water spilled.

“When I say multiple products, it was kind of part of their waste product from what they’re doing at that company,” King said.

When the leak started, the product came out very quickly and overflowed out of the building and into a retention pond, according to King.

The chemical components sank to the bottom of the retention pond, which makes it difficult to test how contaminated the water is.

King said that an advisory will be sent out for people not to fish in the retention pond until proper testing can be done to ensure that there are no contaminated components in the water.

“There is no risk to any of the citizens or any of the personnel who worked in those facilities or around them,” King said. “It’s really under an abundance of caution that we are saying ‘don’t fish in this pond’ until we get the water tested to make sure it’s safe.”

A clean-up contractor hired by TruTec is working with the company and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure the pond is returned to its natural restoration.

