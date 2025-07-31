‘It was a tragedy;’ Powerboat racing leader speaks out after man killed during competition

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A 20-year-old man is dead after a powerboat crash during a competition in Springfield.

Vice President of the American Power Boat Association Kurt Romberg said this is the type of sport families pass down generation to generation.

The crash happened at Champions Park Lake on Tuesday morning during the 2025 Stock, Mod, and Junior Nationals racing event.

Romberg said the crash happened during the second heat.

Treiden Schlieicher, 20, was pulled from the water by rescue divers and then transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

“There are literally hundreds of racers from every corner of this country that, that feel that pain, and it was a tragedy,” Romberg said.

