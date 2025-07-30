6-year-old dies weeks after crash in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A six-year-old girl has died weeks after a crash in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Mila Thrush died at Dayton Children’s on July 24.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash occurred on July 9 in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township around 6:20 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said that a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 39-year-old Germantown man was going southwest on Shephard Road.
While passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road. The Hyundai hit multiple trees before stopping in a ravine.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers said there were two children in the car, ages 6 and 3. Both children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
