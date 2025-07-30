Man killed in local boat racing crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A 20-year-old man is dead after a boat racing crash in Clark County Tuesday morning, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

Springfield police responded to reports of a trauma at Champions Park Lake, located at 3934 Laybourne Road, around 9:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a boat racing accident had happened.

According to the report, Treiden Schlieicher, 20, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before officers got on scene.

A Springfield Police Division Lieutenant previously told News Center 7 that the man died at the hospital.

Springfield police detectives responded to the scene shortly after.

According to the report, a detective learned that Schlieicher was going around a turn when his boat started to roll. He was thrown from the boat at this time.

One person was following Schlieicher’s boat at the time of the crash.

As that person came around the corner, they hit Schlieicher and the boat, according to the report.

Rescue divers went into the lake, pulled Schlieicher from the water and began performing life-saving measures, the report said.

Medics arrived on scene and requested a medical helicopter; however, it couldn’t fly due to weather conditions.

Another witness told authorities they saw the crash and tried to help.

F1 Powerboat Racing posted a video on social media Tuesday night honoring the man.

“Today we lost one of our own. We are heart broken beyond words as we offer condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Love family. His vibrant personality transcended to all of us with his infectious smile and youthful enthusiasm. We are all trying to understand this tragedy knowing Treiden will live on through us all! Friend, Champion, Family.” — F1 Powerboat Racing social media post

As previously reported by News Center 7, the police lieutenant said this was the second deadly boat crash they have had here in the past few years.

