Rescue underway for trapped worker after building collapse in St. Marys

ST. MARYS — A building collapse has been reported in St. Marys.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The collapse was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of E. Spring Street, according to our news partners WCSM Radio.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher charged with killing Arkansas couple hiking in state park with daughters
- 30-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle while running across street
- 1,400 gallons of water-chemical mix leaks into retention pond, prompts hazmat response in Springfield
In a statement to WCSM, St. Marys Mayor Joe Hurlburt said one worker was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Another worker was trapped in the rubble.
Rescue efforts are underway.
News Center 7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group