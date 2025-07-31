Rescue underway for trapped worker after building collapse in St. Marys

ST. MARYS — A building collapse has been reported in St. Marys.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The collapse was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of E. Spring Street, according to our news partners WCSM Radio.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a statement to WCSM, St. Marys Mayor Joe Hurlburt said one worker was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Another worker was trapped in the rubble.

Rescue efforts are underway.

News Center 7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group