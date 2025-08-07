Portion of Kroger security guard’s thumb reportedly bitten off in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man is facing charges after reportedly biting off a portion of a security guard’s finger at a Columbus Kroger, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Dispatchers received a call late Wednesday morning from the Kroger in Merion Village about a man who bit off the top portion of a security guard’s thumb, court records obtained by WBNS state.

When police got to the scene, they were told that the store’s security guard was trying to escort 58-year-old LA Willis out of the store after he was trespassed.

While officers were trying to get Willis out of the store, he reportedly became combative and ended up on top of the guard.

The guard reportedly said that Willis bit his thumb while he tried to push him off around his neck and shoulder.

The guard was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

Willis was taken into custody about two blocks away from the store, WBNS reported.

Court records state that Willis refused to have his mugshot taken or to answer questions.

Willis is facing one count of felonious assault with a victim seriously harmed specification.

This wasn’t the first reported interaction between the guard and Willis, according to WBNS. Court records state the guard said he’d worked at the Kroger for around 30 days and had about 6 or 7 interactions with Willis.

