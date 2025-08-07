Man, woman dead after being hit by train in Ohio

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A man and a woman are dead after being hit by a train in Ohio on Tuesday.

The crash happened in Tuscarawas County around 4:30 p.m. on a railroad trestle above the Tuscarawas River, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The victims were walking on the railroad trestle when the train came, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

Sheriff Campbell added that the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad Engineer immediately engaged in an emergency stop protocol, but did not stop in time.

Deputies and medics found both victims lying below the railroad trestle on the bank of the river, WOIO said.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Hannah Smith, 20, and Jacob Bierwirth, 21.

Coroner Dr. Jeff Cameron said the victims’ families have been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

