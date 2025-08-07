City issues temporary ban on group homes

DAYTON — City commissioners voted on the future of group homes in Dayton.

Dayton city commissioners voted to ban any new group homes for the next six months.

Jason Anderson told me he’s a foster parent, and the issue of group homes hits close to home because he’s seen them close up.

“I decided it was kids out here that needed help, so I got into it from there,” Anderson said.

Group foster homes are homes for children who have been removed from their own homes and are currently in the state’s care.

Kids are taken to a group home in a different county from where they live.

A group home, News Center 7, stopped by last year, housed five boys, all from out of town.

There are 220 group homes across the state, and around 35 percent of them are in Montgomery County.

“Thirty-five percent is a lot, but if it’s needed in those areas, it’s needed,” Anderson said.

Most of them are within Dayton city limits.

Last year, the city told News Center 7 the system was overwhelmed and called it a crisis.

Wednesday night Dayton City Commission approved a 180-day pause on adding any new group homes.

“It’s helping kids at the same time. I believe that the wrong decision, in my opinion,” Anderson said.

He said he feels people in our area care, and that’s why there are so many group homes in the area.

He’s hoping the city will reconsider.

