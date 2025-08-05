Man who slammed 1-year-old, causing deadly skull fracture learns punishment

PIQUA — A Piqua man who slammed a 1-year-old girl on the floor, causing a deadly skull fracture, has learned his punishment.

Michael Mayor, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of murder.

He was sentenced to serve life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Dec. 5, 2024, Piqua police and EMS responded to reports that 1-year-old Vivian Gardner was breathing but not responsive.

Gardner had been left with Mayor while her babysitter took some children to school.

While the babysitter was gone, Mayor had reportedly tried to put the girl for a nap on the bedroom floor.

When she got back, the girl was on the bedroom floor and appeared to be sleeping.

The babysitter checked on Gardner multiple times during the day and noted she appeared to be okay and breathing but was concerned that she had not woken up by 3 p.m.

At that point, she tried to wake her up and found that she was unresponsive, according to a Piqua Police report.

Gardner was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A doctor there later told police that she had suffered a fracture in the rear of her skull, had a subdural hematoma, and other “complex” injuries that were caused by a “massive impact.”

She died from her injuries on Dec. 19.

While being interviewed by police, Mayor admitted to injuring Gardner after she wouldn’t stop crying while he was trying to put her down for a nap.

“He stated he ‘shook’ her and when she cried louder, he began to ‘slam’ her on the floor of the bedroom,” the police report stated. “He stated this was not done on the blankets and he did this several times until she stopped crying.”

As part of his sentencing, Mayor must also enroll as a violent offender.

