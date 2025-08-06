‘Fan favorite’ eatery at local market opens new brick-and-mortar location

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A popular local Mexican eatery has opened its new brick-and-mortar location in Montgomery County.
Napales Mexican Street Food has opened at 2901 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Township officials shared on social media.
They called Napales a “fan favorite” at the 2nd Street Market in Dayton.
Napales serves handmade, high-quality Mexican street food.
“With bold, authentic flavors and a fresh take on traditional Mexican cuisine, Napales has become one of the Miami Valley’s most talked-about food destinations,” township officials wrote in a social media post.
The Harrison Twp. location is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Napales will still be serving at 2nd Street Market on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
