Community looking to rebuild after fire destroys part of local playground

DAYTON — A community is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed part of a playground.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz shows the charred remains of where that playground once stood

As previously reported by News Center 7, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the 1300 block of East Fifth Street at Bomberger Park early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, they found playground equipment on fire.

All that’s left are three swings, a small slide, and a dinosaur.

Hershovitz says street crews have removed part of the playground destroyed by the fire. All that is left is some charred mulch from this fire.

Dayton fire officials told News Center 7 that they believe the fire was set on purpose.

“We think this was an act of arson, and we want to find out who did it,” said Brad French, Dayton Fire Assistant Chief.

Hershovitz says the German Fest Picnic is this weekend, and they are hoping to raise some money.

