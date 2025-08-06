Reward offered to find area man wanted for sexual assault

HAMILTON — Do you recognize this man?

The Hamilton Police Department announced in a social media post that they are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted individual.

Bryant Benson, 45, is wanted for violation of a protection order and is a sexual assault suspect.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Benson was last seen on Tuesday at Main Street and Carmen Avenue around 2:45 p.m. in a stolen vehicle, according to Hamilton Police.

The vehicle was a 2003 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Ohio license plate, HCT3627. The driver’s side rear window is also broken.

Benson is almost six feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen covered with a black plastic bag and wearing a white shirt and a white or gray hat.

Call 911 if you see Benson.

Contact Detective Mark Hayes with any additional information at 513-868-5811, extension 1330.

