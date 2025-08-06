Firefighter injured battling house fire in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Clark County on Monday.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded around 11 p.m. on Monday to a reported house fire on Lexington Avenue.

The department posted pictures on its Facebook page.

It shows fire damage to both the back and front of the house.

Upon arrival, they found heavy fire on the back side of the house with reports of people inside.

“Those people did escape the house, but with some injuries due to smoke inhalation,” the department said.

A firefighter also suffered a back injury and was treated and released from the hospital that night.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation.

