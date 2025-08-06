Body found in trunk of car in Ohio neighborhood

LORAIN — Police are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a car.

Officers in Lorain were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle and a missing person, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

During their investigation, officers said they found a body in the vehicle’s trunk.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s.

Authorities have not released his identity.

According to police, the condition of the remains indicates he was dead for hours or days.

Police said the man’s death is considered suspicious, and they will continue investigating how he died.

