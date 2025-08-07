Local fire department mourns death of former member

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local fire department is mourning the loss of a former member.

Lt. Tony Manfriedi unexpectedly died while off duty at his home, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

Manfredi was a resident of Washington Township and also a former firefighter with the department, according to a post by the Washington Township Fire Department.

“He was a good friend to many of us. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family and to the men and women of the Hamilton Fire Department during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this tremendous loss,” the department wrote.

