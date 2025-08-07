4 Ohio massage parlors raided by human trafficking task forces

NORTHEAST OHIO — Multiple human trafficking task forces raided four massage parlors Wednesday morning, suspected of sex and labor trafficking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force executed search warrants at:

Green Spa in North Olmsted

Healing Hands and Savor Massage in Strongsville

Relax Massage in Lorain

TRENDING STORIES:

During the raids, detectives and task force agents seized documents, financial records, and cash from the businesses.

The businesses were occupied by people who lived and worked there.

“Massage parlors that advertise their services as therapy but, in reality, are just illicit fronts for selling sex are hotbeds of criminal activity hidden in plain view among legitimate businesses,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Our task forces are cracking down on these unlawful and oppressive pursuits, reinforcing our message: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”

To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio, you can call (844) END-OHHT or text “ENDOHHT” to 847411.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group