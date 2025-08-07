28-year-old pregnant woman found dead in sealed plastic tote; 2 men charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in a plastic tote in rural Montgomery County this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators about the case. He’ll break down the brand new information tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, 28-year-old Brittany Fuhr-Storms’ body was found in a plastic tote in the area of Manning Road and Anthony Road near Twin Creek in Jackson Township Sunday night.

Two hikers discovered the tote after they smelled something while walking along the road.

In an update on Thursday, investigators revealed that Fuhr-Storms had been pregnant when she died.

An investigation led the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to Franklin, where Fuhr-Strom’s last known address was.

Investigators then contacted Middletown Police and a joint investigation between the two agencies began.

Two men, James Rothenbusch and Rick Sheppard, were taken into custody on Wednesday. Both admitted to investigators that Fuhr-Storms died in Rothernbusch’s home and that he body stayed in the home for several days after her death.

Both Rotherbusch and Sheppard admitted to knowing she was pregnant, investigators confirmed.

They’ve both been arrested and charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Rotherbusch is also facing additional charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to report a crime or death.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group