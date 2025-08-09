46-year-old man dies after being hit by car while trying to escape loose dogs

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Clark County — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Clark County while trying to get away from loose dogs Friday night.

The man has been identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as 46-year-old Jason Caponera, of Yonkers, New York.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Clark County deputies and state troopers were called to the 11000 block of Lower Valley Pike on reports of a person hit by a car around 9:30 p.m.

An initial investigation showed that Caponera was walking on the shoulder of Lower Valley Pike when two loose dogs from a nearby home ran across the street and jumped on him.

Troopers said Caponera tried to escape the dogs and went toward the road. At that point, he was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 35-year-old from New Carlisle.

Caponera was transported to Mercy Health in Enon, where he later died.

One of the dogs was also hit and suffered minor injury, according to state troopers.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

