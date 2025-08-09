Sheriff’s office warns of text message, fake debit card scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to two scams targeting the community, involving text messages and fake debit cards.

In one scam, victims receive a text message from someone posing as a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employee, claiming to represent an inmate who needs bail money.

Another scam involves fake ‘Mastercards’ mailed to residents, falsely claiming to be issued by the Montgomery County Jail with a balance.

“Scammers are constantly finding new ways to prey on people’s trust and fear during difficult times,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

Victims of the text message scam are told by scammers to go to a local retail store to send money, supposedly to help a loved one get out of jail.

Once at the store, victims receive a barcode to make a cash deposit, which is then stolen by the scammer.

The Montgomery County Jail does not mail debit cards under any circumstances, making any such card a potential scam, the sheriff’s office said.

Recipients of the fake cards may be asked to provide personal information or pay a fee to ‘activate’ the card, leading to identity theft or stolen funds.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and cautious, verifying any unexpected communications related to inmates or jail accounts.

Streck advises contacting officials directly if there is any doubt about the legitimacy of a request.

