Deputies, medics respond after person reportedly shot by flare gun in local neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to reports of a person shot by a flare gun on Saturday night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded at 8:13 p.m. to the 3000 block of N Dixie Drive.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the incident happened on Deeds Avenue.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
