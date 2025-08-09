2 men arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle with missing VIN Plate

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies arrested two men after investigating a stolen vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a vehicle was stolen from a West Alexandria home in mid-June.

Deputies found a vehicle on a property that was stolen from Indiana, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The vehicle VIN plate and other identifiers were removed.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that Robert Bechtol, 31, traded the vehicle to Dustin Brock, 47.

Deputies arrested both men on August 5, Sheriff Simpson said.

A grand jury indicted both Bechtol and Brock on a felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging or endangering.

Sheriff Simpson said that Brock faces additional charges since he was found with suspected fentanyl when he was arrested.

Both men have been arraigned in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

Online jail records indicate that Bechtol remains in the Preble County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group