Woman dies; man seriously injured after head-on crash

CLINTON COUNTY — A woman is dead, and a man sustained serious injuries after a head-on crash on Saturday.

State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 11:02 a.m. to a crash on State Route 73 in Clinton County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The woman who died has been identified as Lisa Bush, 56, of Maineville.

CareFlight transported Anton Laskowski III, 19, of Indiana, to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that Laskowski was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram westbound on State Route 73. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle, causing him to go left of center.

The Dodge Ram hit Bush’s vehicle head-on, a 2023 Buick Enclave.

A third vehicle, a 2021 Ford F-250, was going westbound on State Route 73 when it hit debris in the road because of the crash. It disabled the truck.

Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Roeper, 76, from Florida, drove the Ford F-250. He was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

