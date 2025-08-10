Man shot, vehicle stolen while loading groceries in Ohio parking lot

MAPLE HEIGHTS — A man was shot while loading his groceries into his vehicle before it was stolen in Ohio on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Giant Eagle in Maple Heights, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, according to Maple Heights Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers told WOIO that the victim was loading his groceries into his vehicle when the suspect approached him. There was a struggle, and the suspect shot the victim.

The victim’s vehicle was also stolen.

Medics transported the man to the hospital after being shot in the chest, WOIO said.

The vehicle was recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group