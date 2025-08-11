SWAT at search for wanted man believed to be armed in Montgomery Co.; Shelter-in-place issued

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for a portion of southern Montgomery County as law enforcement conduct a search.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is on the scene of the search. He’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.

The alert was issued for those in the area surrounding State Route 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“This action is in response to the presence of a wanted subject,” the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office described the person as a white male, approximately 18 years old. He’s wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.

Law enforcement says he may be armed.

Our crew on the scene also reported seeing SWAT at the scene.

Residents and visitors are “strongly advised” to stay indoors. They’re also advised to lock all doors and windows.

People should avoid the area if possible.

