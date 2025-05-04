Bridge to close for repairs after being hit by semi-truck

LOGAN COUNTY — A covered bridge in Logan County will be closed for repairs a week after a semi-truck hit it.

The Bickham Covered Bridge on County Road 38 in Richland Township will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Repair work will close the bridge for all traffic.

No overnight closures are expected, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the bridge in this crash.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a semi-truck struck the bridge after 9 a.m. on April 26.

Shortly after, the semi-truck driver backed into a parked Logan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle responding to the initial crash.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report indicates that the 40-year-old truck driver received an improper starting and backing citation for the crash involving the sheriff’s deputy.

No one was hurt in either crash.

