1 person hospitalized after car crashes into structure; road closed

DAYTON — Dayton Police officers are investigating a car that crashed into a structure early Saturday morning.

The call came out at 2:06 a.m. to the intersection of Santa Clara Avenue and North Main Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional dispatcher.

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One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Crews are working to close down both directions of travel on Santa Clara Avenue, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was transported.

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