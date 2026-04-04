1 person hospitalized after car crashes into structure; road closed

DAYTON — Dayton Police officers are investigating a car that crashed into a structure early Saturday morning.
The call came out at 2:06 a.m. to the intersection of Santa Clara Avenue and North Main Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dayton
- Pause in rezoning delays proposed plans for new Clark County Jail
- Traffic stop turns into reported police chase in Montgomery County
One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Crews are working to close down both directions of travel on Santa Clara Avenue, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was transported.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group