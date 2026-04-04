Pause in rezoning delays proposed plans for new Clark County Jail

CLARK COUNTY — There is a new pause in the plans for a new jail in Clark County.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, county officials preapproved the purchase of 30 acres of land for the new jail.

But now the City of Springfield is pausing the rezoning of that area for at least three months.

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Springfield residents who live in the Green Hedges community are right next to the land where the jail could be built.

For months, they’ve tried to fight the proposed development.

“It’d be right here in my backyard, right? You know what I mean? I mean, I don’t understand why they need to have it clear out here when there’s nothing else out here,” Springfield resident Joe Simmons said.

Simmons and many others expressed their opinion when the county was looking for funding during the election last November.

“Over 70% said no. I thought that would be it,” Simmons said.

But he saw a Facebook post made by the City of Springfield.

“Important Update: The county has requested that the city put a pause on the rezoning of that area for at least three months.”

The consideration of this item will now be heard at the July 14th Commission meeting,” the post read.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reached out to the Clark County Commissioners to discuss the delay request.

The commissioners did not provide a comment.

Some other Springfield residents understand the need for a new jail, but they are concerned about the location.

“I am not opposed to a public safety building,” Springfield resident Diana Daniels said. “The citizens of Clark County spoke loud and clear. It’s not an issue of the sales tax.”

Daniels said she is glad the county is requesting a delay.

She said this allows residents to be a part of the decision-making process.

“And come up with a consensus on what is, what can we give up? What can you give up so that we come, can come to the best situation for a new public safety building?” Daniels said.

The rezoning of the property will not be heard until July 14.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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