Crews investigating crash involving Dayton Children’s Medical transport van

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash involving a Dayton Children’s Medical transport van.
The crash happened at the intersection of South Keowee Street and East Third Street just before 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Unknown injuries are available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
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