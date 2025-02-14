Bill reintroduced in attempt to restore Delphi salaried retirees pensions

A bipartisan bill aimed at restoring pensions for thousands of Delphi Salaried Retirees in Ohio has been reintroduced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) joined representatives Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Claudia Tenney (NY-24), and Gwen Moore (WI-04) to reintroduce the Susan Muffley Act of 2025.

Named in honor of the late wife of a Delphi retiree, the legislation seeks to provide financial relief to those whose pensions were reduced or eliminated following Delphi’s bankruptcy, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported the Delphi Salaried Retirees group has been trying for the last 15 years to get their benefits restored.

The group is retired, salaried workers who put in 30, 40, and even 50 years for General Motors and Delphi.

When GM first went bankrupt and then was bailed out in 2006, they say their pensions went up in smoke.

Under the bill, retirees would receive a lump sum payment covering the pension benefits they should have received over the past 15 years, with 6 percent interest added to account for the delay.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group