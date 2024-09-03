‘Absolute best big brothers;’ Sister of Columbus NHL star shares tribute to her brothers

COLUMBUS — The sister of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau has commented publicly since losing her two brothers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Katie Gaudreau posted a tribute on Instagram to her brothers, Johnny and Matthew, after they were killed by an alleged drunk driver the day before her wedding.

“To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of Mom, Dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”

>>PHOTOS: Johnny Gaudreau through the years

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey when they were hit by a man driving a Jeep on Thursday night, New Jersey State Police confirmed. Both brothers died from their injuries.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the brothers. He is being held in Salem County Correctional Facility and is being held on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of death by auto.

>>RELATED: ‘You were perfect;’ Wife of Columbus NHL star shares emotional tribute after his tragic death

>>RELATED: Family releases statement after death of Columbus NHL star, brother on eve of sister’s wedding

The brothers were expected to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding on Friday afternoon, according to our sister station Boston 25 News.

Gaudreau was preparing for this third season with Columbus in 2022. Before signing with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau played eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

Johnny Father

Husband

Son

Brother

Nephew

Friend

Teammate

Role Model

Hockey



Forever pic.twitter.com/tEJaowxadh — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 31, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



