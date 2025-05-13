LIVE UPDATES: Almost 2500 without power in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 12:50 a.m.

Thousands of people in Clark County are without power early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 12:50 a.m., almost 2,500 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County do not have power, according to an outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

The map indicates that the outage is south of State Route 334 and North of E Home Road.

An estimated restoration time has been listed as 2:30 a.m.

News Center 7 contacted Ohio Edison to determine what caused this outage.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group