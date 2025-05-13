LIVE UPDATES: Almost 2500 without power in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 12:50 a.m.
Thousands of people in Clark County are without power early Tuesday morning.
As of 12:50 a.m., almost 2,500 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County do not have power, according to an outage map.
The map indicates that the outage is south of State Route 334 and North of E Home Road.
An estimated restoration time has been listed as 2:30 a.m.
News Center 7 contacted Ohio Edison to determine what caused this outage.
We will continue to follow this story.
