20-year-old man facing charges connected to deadly shooting at apartment complex pleads not guilty

TROTWOOD — The 20-year-old man facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting at a Trotwood apartment appeared in court on Tuesday.

Donte Lamar Cotton Jr. pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Cotton was arrested in connection to a shooting in the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive that killed 18-year-old Ja’niyah Hardy.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 22 after 3 p.m.

At the time of his arrest, Montgomery County Jail records indicated that he was facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Cotton’s bond has been set at $75,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

