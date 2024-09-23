2 colleges resume in-person classes after multiple threats in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two local colleges will resume in-person classes after threats forced them to move classes online last week.

As reported last week by News Center 7, Clark State Community College and Wittenberg University moved all classes online after both received threats.

Wittenberg received two threats, one for a potential shooting and the other for a bomb. Clark State also received a threat through email.

Both schools said they decided to open after consulting with national, state, and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of their students, staff, and faculty.

