More threats in Springfield, Ohio: College closes campus as fear grips community

A new bomb threat prompted officials Sunday at Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio, to close the campus this week and hold classes virtually, the school said.

Clark officials said it received an email of a bomb threat to the Springfield campus on Sunday, a day after it received another emailed threat on Saturday threatening a possible shooting.

"We took immediate action with the Springfield Police Department and they have ensured our campus is secure and safe," the college said in a statement.

The college said that "out of an abundance of caution," it will conduct all instruction virtually and close all of its campuses for the week of Sept. 16-20, adding, "We will always prioritize the safety and wellness of our students, employees and community."

"We understand the anxiety that such incidents can cause and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and care," Clark officials said. "As a proactive measure, Springfield Police will also increase their security presence on campus, and we are working with our wellness team and partners to provide additional counseling services."

Bomb threats made on Saturday targeted three medical facilities, an unspecified fourth facility and Wittenberg University, a small private liberal arts college in Springfield, officials said.

Wittenberg officials canceled all activities scheduled for Sunday due to a threat that "targeted Haitian members of our community," the university said in an alert on Saturday.

"Wittenberg University is currently taking extreme precautions following an email that threatened a potential shooting on-campus tomorrow," the university said in a statement on Saturday.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the FBI "is working in coordination with the Springfield Police Department and Wittenberg University to determine the credibility of recent threats, share information, and take appropriate investigative action. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and to report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

As a result of the threats, local police conducted sweeps of the colleges and medical facilities targeted and cleared them. Some have already reopened, a police official told ABC News.

Springfield Regional Medical Center, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Kettering Health Springfield were listed by authorities as targets.

The Springfield Police Division has beefed up its staffing as it deals with threats stemming from unsubstantiated claims about the Haitian migrant community.

Two elementary schools were evacuated and a middle school was closed on Friday in the wake of a threat sent via email in Springfield, according to the school district and the mayor.

The elementary schools released students to their parents, officials said.

It's unclear if the person who sent Friday's threat is the same person who sent the other threats, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue told ABC News.

On Thursday morning, bomb threats were sent via email "to multiple agencies and media outlets" in the city, according to the city commission office.

Explosive-detecting K-9s helped police clear multiple facilities listed in the threat, including two elementary schools, City Hall and a few driver's license bureaus, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott told reporters. The county court facilities were also cleared "out of an abundance of caution," she said.

The FBI is working with local police to help identify the source of the threat, Elliott said.

The mayor said there's a lot of fear in Springfield in the wake of the threats.

"This is a very concerning time for our citizens, and frankly, a lot of people are tired of just, you know, the things that have been spread about our community that are just negative and not true. We need help, not hate," Rue told ABC News on Friday.

The mayor said he believes these threats are directly connected to the baseless rumors spread online in the wake of viral social media posts claiming Haitian migrants were abducting people's pets in Springfield in order to eat them. The rumors were amplified by right-wing politicians, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs," Trump said at Tuesday night's presidential debate. "The people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating, they're eating the pets of the people that live there."

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been "no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community."

"Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents' homes," the spokesperson said. "Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic."

The mayor added, "Your pets are safe in Springfield."

Springfield estimates there are around 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants living in the county; migrants have been drawn to the region because of the low cost of living and work opportunities, according to the city. The rapid rise in population has strained housing, health care and school resources, according to the city. City officials also said the migrants are in the country legally and that many are recipients of Temporary Protected Status.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance condemned the "baseless and inflammatory" claims about Haitian migrants, arguing they "not only perpetuate harmful stereotypes but also contribute to the dangerous stigmatization of immigrant communities, particularly Black immigrants from the Republic of Haiti."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who dispelled the rumors this week, said the state would send more resources to Springfield.

The mayor stressed, "Anybody on the national stage that takes a microphone, needs to understand what they could do to communities like Springfield with their words. They're not helping. They're hurting communities like ours with their words."

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.