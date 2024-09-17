Wittenberg University moves classes online after multiple threats

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University is moving all classes and most operations online and will cancel all on-campus activities and events this week due to recent threats.

The college reported receiving new threats on Monday and decided to fully remote due to the ongoing threats of violence on its campus and around Springfield, according to its website.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the university received an email about a potential on-campus shooting threat Saturday night and received another email Sunday afternoon regarding a bomb threat with a red Honda Civic.

University leaders said both threats targeted Haitian members of the community.

Clark State College also moved classes online this week and closed its campuses due to recent threats, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Wittenberg said all closes and most operations will be delivered remotely until at least Sunday, Sept. 22.

“All students engaged in field, clinical, or other off-campus experiences should cease attending their placement until in-person classes on campus are resumed,” the university said. “Faculty and staff are also expected to work remotely, except for essential employees. All academic facilities will remain locked throughout the week. The Center Dining Room (CDR) will remain open but may have limited options.”

Wittenberg said campus police and the Springfield Police Department will continue to have an increased presence in and around campus as a precaution.

