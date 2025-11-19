15-year-old accused of killing 2 teens appears in court

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing two teenagers last year appeared in court on Tuesday.

Michael Johnson Jr. pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Johnson stood mute and the court entered his plea on his behalf.

The spokesperson said his bond was set at $1 million surety with electronic monitoring.

As previously reported by News Center 7, these charges are connected to the shooting deaths of 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road on the evening of March 14, 2024.

When police got to the scene, they found Prater injured and someone performing CPR on him.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morgan was taken to the hospital from the scene by a private vehicle. He also died from his injuries at the hospital.

A week after the shooting, Dayton Police asked for the public’s help locating Johnson, who was 14 at the time. Police said he was accused of killing Prater and Morgan.

Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Peroria, Illinois, a month later.

He’s currently in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

