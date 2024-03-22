Police searching for teen accused of killing 2 in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old accused of killing two other teens in Dayton.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Johnson Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan, according to Dayton Police Department.

He is a 14-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′6″ tall, weighing approximately 142lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner IDs teenage boys killed in Dayton shooting

If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call (937) 333-COPS (2677).

If you have information related to this investigation please call (937) 333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

