UPDATE: Good Samaritan rescues man after home explosion in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — Update @ 5 pm.

Police and fire officials have provided more information about a fire in a Piqua neighborhood.

Just before 3 pm on Tuesday, the house was fully engulfed and collapsing after an explosion from a gas leak, according to Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams.

One male who suffered burns was transported to an area hospital, according to Todd Voskuhl, a lieutenant with the Piqua Police Department.

A citizen at the meat market across the street pulled the man from the house.

Initial Report:

Piqua Fire Department is battling a fire at the 1100 block of Covington Ave.

At this time, the Miami County Dispatcher could not confirm that there were injuries.

Covington Ave (U.S Route 36) is closed between Sunset Ave. and College St., according to the City of Piqua Facebook page.

Photos obtained by News Center 7 show a house with severe damage.

An iWitness7 viewer reported hearing a loud bang and immediately saw black smoke when they went outside.

