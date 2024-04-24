Teen accused of killing 2 in Dayton arrested in Illinois

DAYTON — A 14-year-old accused of killing two teenagers in Dayton has been arrested in Illinois, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Michael Johnson Jr. in Peoria, Illinois, which is approximately five hours away from Dayton.

Johnson Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan on March 14, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He is being held in a Peoria County Juvenile Facility awaiting extradition to Ohio, the spokesperson said.

“The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department have a long-standing partnership on the task force. The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Dayton P.D. investigators and our nationwide network of fugitive task forces. We will continue to work with and support our partners to locate violent suspects who attempt to evade arrest.” United States Marshal Michael D. Black said.

The spokesperson said that multiple other individuals were taken into custody during the fugitive arrest operation in Illinois.

Davion Clark, 29, was arrested on a federal supervised release violation.

He has been booked in the Peoria County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Peoria Police Department, and the Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit assisted SOFAST in the arrest of Johnson Jr., the spokesperson said.

