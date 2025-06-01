$207 million Powerball jackpot won; Here are the winning numbers

CALIFORNIA — Someone has won the $207,000,000 Powerball jackpot.

Someone in California won the jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 29, 37, 56, and 68, and the PowerPlay multiplier was 2.

There were no big winners in Ohio, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Monday, June 2, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

