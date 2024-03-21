Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named 2nd team NABC All-American

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II continues to earn national accolades.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) named him to the All-American Second Team on Wednesday.

This comes after both the Sporting News and Associated Press also named Holmes to the Second Team.

He is also on the national ballot for the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John Wooden Award and All America Team.

Holmes leads the Atlantic 10 in both scoring (20.4) and rebounding (8.4) this season.

He was named A-10 Co-Player of the Year, Defensive Team, and All-First Team.

The Dayton Flyers are 24-7 overall this season.

They will play Nevada this afternoon in the First Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. Pre-game coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.

Larry Hansgen and UD Hall of Famer Keith Waleskowski will have the call.

