How to listen to today’s Dayton Flyers NCAA Tournament game on WHIO Radio

The Dayton Flyers return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 today when they take on the Nevada Wolfpack out of the Mountain West Conference.

WHIO Radio’s coverage of today’s game starts with the Bud Light Pregame Show at 3:30 PM and The Voice of the Flyers Larry Hansgen and Keith Waleskowski have the call of all the game action starting with tip-off at 4:30 PM live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Game Info - #7 Dayton Flyers vs. #10 Nevada Wolfpack

Date: Thursday, March 21st

Thursday, March 21st Time: 4:30 PM EST

4:30 PM EST Location: The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT On The Radio: 95.7 FM and AM 1290 WHIO

95.7 FM and AM 1290 WHIO Listen to the game online via The Varsity App

