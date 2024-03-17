Dayton Flyers receive at-large bid into NCAA tournament

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers have learned where they’ll play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Flyers were given the 7 seed in the West Region and will play the 10-seeded Nevada Wolfpack in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday.

>> ‘Our goal is to win;’ Flyers have eyes on gold as they gear up for postseason

If Dayton wins, they would play the winner of the no. 2 seed in the region, Arizona Wildcats and 15 seed Long Beach State.

Dayton received an at-large bid to the tournament following a 24-7 campaign in the regular season and a 14-4 record in conference play. Dayton lost in the Atlantic 10 tournament Thursday, falling to eventual champion Duquesne 65-57.

The Dukes received an 11 seed as the automatic qualifier from the conference. They will play Brigham Young University, the 6 seed in the East regional, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Game times and the network they will be televised on will be released at a later time.

The Flyers have had success previously starting the tournament in Salt Lake City. The program’s run to the Elite Eight in 1984 began with the Flyers seeded 10 in the West playing in Salt Lake City. The Flyers knocked off Louisiana State and Oklahoma in the Beehive State before taking down Washington in Los Angeles. Dayton would lose in the Elite Eight to eventual national champion Georgetown.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group