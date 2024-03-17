NCAA First Four: Here’s who’s coming to Dayton this week

DAYTON — Following Sunday’s bracket reveal, we now know who is coming to Dayton to play in the First Four.

The last four teams to get at-large bids were all 10 seeds in the bracket. Playing Tuesday night in the late game will be the Virginia Cavaliers from the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Colorado State Rams from the Mountain West Conference.

The winner of Tuesday’s game travels to Charlotte, North Carolina to play the 7 seed in the Midwest Region, the Texas Longhorns of the Big 12, Thursday.

In the late game Wednesday night, the Boise State Broncos from the Mountain West Conference will take on the Colorado Buffaloes from the Pac 12 Conference.

The winner of Wednesday’s game heads to Indianapolis to play the Florida Gators of the Southeastern Conference, who were seeded 7th in the South Regional.

The Selection Committee's Last Four In 😅 pic.twitter.com/vBcdyeor1B — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

The other four teams coming to Dayton are all 16 seed automatic qualifiers from their conferences. Playing in the early game Tuesday will be the Howard Bison from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference against the Wagner Seahawks from the Northeast Conference.

The winner of the Howard, Wagner game will play the top-seed in the West Regional, the North Carolina Tar Heals Thursday in Charlotte.

In the early game Wednesday, Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference will play the Grambling State Tigers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The games will air on TruTV both nights with the early games tipping-off around 6:30 p.m. and the late games around 9 p.m.

The bracket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X5pG3A8PlI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

